Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $57,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

