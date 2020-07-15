Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.42.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,720. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

