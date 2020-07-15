Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,360,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 15,735,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,965,428. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.