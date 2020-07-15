VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.02 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. VITE has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00286786 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,545,785 coins and its circulating supply is 467,974,675 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

