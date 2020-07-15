VIVENDI SA/ADR’s (VIVHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 32,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

