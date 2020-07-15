Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Head-To-Head Contrast

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Frontier Health and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55% Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Frontier Health and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.69 -$62.13 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 113.57

Vivint Smart Home has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Frontier Health.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats New Frontier Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.