VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Cap of $379,034.03

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $379,034.03 and $30,549.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

