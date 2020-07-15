WaykiChain Market Cap Tops $43.20 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $51.55. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $43.20 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

