WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.14

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. WazirX has a market cap of $21.21 million and $6.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,041,360 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

