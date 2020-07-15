Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 142,190 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

