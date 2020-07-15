Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$10.30 to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.77. 796,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,451. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

