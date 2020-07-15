Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$10.30 to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.
Shares of WDO traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.77. 796,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,451. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
