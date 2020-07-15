Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNEB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,950. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

