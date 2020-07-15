WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen cut their target price on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 171,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,563. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 317.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 613,642 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in WNS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 33.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after purchasing an additional 414,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WNS by 40.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 324,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 29.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 298,127 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

