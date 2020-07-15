WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,519. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 143,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.