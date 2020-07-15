X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $46,458.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000097 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 55,507,313,122 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

