Xaya Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $6,773.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,821,454 coins and its circulating supply is 43,679,327 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

