Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:AUY remained flat at $$5.53 on Wednesday. 7,736,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,974,172. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,476,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31,314.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,150,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,601 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,571,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

