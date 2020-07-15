Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LAIX.

Get LAIX alerts:

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter.

LAIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in LAIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,405,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LAIX by 3,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 970,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in LAIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAIX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 53,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,380. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.