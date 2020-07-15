Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $710.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.40 million and the lowest is $682.00 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $812.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

