Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 715,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $16,424,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,419,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 597,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 586,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 103,359 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

