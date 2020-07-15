Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGFS. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 75,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,052. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

