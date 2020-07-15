Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. 7,237,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649,917. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 874,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

