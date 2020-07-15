Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 30,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,278. The stock has a market cap of $250.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $106,111. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

