Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCAP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $337.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $3,562,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $805,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.