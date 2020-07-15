Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Hold

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 118,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

