ZelCash (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

