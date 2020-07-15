Zetacoin Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $85,819.98 and approximately $5,100.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,237.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.02477502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00616908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009889 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,044,020 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

