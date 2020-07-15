ZMINE (ZMN) Market Capitalization Tops $133,722.32

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market cap of $133,722.32 and $234.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079721 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00334147 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049718 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012405 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005409 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

