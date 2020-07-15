Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Position Decreased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,965 shares during the quarter. Zogenix accounts for 2.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.43% of Zogenix worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $181,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zogenix from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at $163,257.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.