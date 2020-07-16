$0.09 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. BidaskClub cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other Repay news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 393,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,144. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

