$1.49 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report sales of $1.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $5.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.52 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $30.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

