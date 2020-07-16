$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. KeyCorp also posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

KEY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 6,375,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,022,771. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 667,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.