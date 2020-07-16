10,325 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,550. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

LEN traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. 2,195,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,260. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

