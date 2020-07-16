10,502 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 366,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,438. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.