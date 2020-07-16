$121.14 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report sales of $121.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.26 million and the highest is $123.01 million. Stratasys reported sales of $163.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $528.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.76 million to $533.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $585.01 million, with estimates ranging from $571.81 million to $598.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 33,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,805. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.