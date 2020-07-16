12,581 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Acquired by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 2,596,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,919. The company has a market capitalization of $755.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

