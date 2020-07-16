13,658 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $12,419,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $176.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average of $208.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

