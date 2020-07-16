$143.37 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $143.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.42 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $134.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $579.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.73 million to $583.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $618.97 million, with estimates ranging from $606.07 million to $632.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $81.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

