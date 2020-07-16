$144.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post sales of $144.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $156.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $592.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $597.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $598.80 million, with estimates ranging from $576.30 million to $618.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 35,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,710. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

