1,442 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 76.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $22.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.53. 1,272,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,243. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.