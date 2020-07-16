1,683 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. 1,804,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

