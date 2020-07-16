17,332 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. McKesson accounts for 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in McKesson by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $153.50 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

