179,831 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

SBH opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

