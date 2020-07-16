$189.44 Million in Sales Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post $189.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.80 million and the lowest is $189.10 million. BOX reported sales of $172.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $764.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.91 million to $765.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $835.32 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $848.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

