1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, 3,455 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

