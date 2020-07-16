210 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,116.25. 190,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,666. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,044.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,145.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $946.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.