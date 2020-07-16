22,479 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Leidos makes up 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Leidos by 57.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. 388,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

