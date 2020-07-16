$225.58 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce sales of $225.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.35 million to $244.10 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $340.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.99 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,012. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. The stock has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

