2,310 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. 342,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,143. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

