$233.10 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce sales of $233.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.67 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $675.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $916.67 million, with estimates ranging from $654.19 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. G.Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.63. 256,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

